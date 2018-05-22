Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain said, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice."

On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

Hall of Fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News of San Jose that images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses.

Savicke says there are no plans to redo the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

