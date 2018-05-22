Police ask for help finding suspect in April robbery

Police believe Diamonte Russell, 20, is one of the men responsible for the robbery. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting and robbing another man.

Police say the victim was walking home from a store in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway in April when he was approached by two men.

The men are accused of assaulting the victim and taking his wallet and money.

Police believe Diamonte Russell, 20, is one of the men responsible for the robbery. He has been frequently spotted at the Southwood Apartment complex in Richmond.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

