Yates maintains Giro lead, Dennis wins 16th stage time trial - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Yates maintains Giro lead, Dennis wins 16th stage time trial

ROVERETO, Italy (AP) - Simon Yates is still in control of the Giro d'Italia after the British rider limited his losses to closest rival Tom Dumoulin in the individual time trial on Tuesday.

Dumoulin was more than two minutes behind Yates heading into the 16th stage and, as a time trial specialist, it was thought to be his best chance of taking the pink jersey from the Mitchelton-Scott cyclist.

However, Yates still leads Dumoulin by 56 seconds heading into the final five stages.

Domenico Pozzovivo remained third but slipped 3:11 behind Yates.

Rohan Dennis of Australia won the 34-kilometer (21-mile) time trial from Trento to Rovereto, beating Tony Martin by 14 seconds. Dumoulin was third, 22 seconds behind the BMC Racing Team cyclist.

The 17 stage on Wednesday is a hilly 155-kilometer ride from Riva del Garda to Iseo, through the wine region of Franciacorta, before three grueling days in the Alps.

The Giro ends in Rome on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ariana Grande sends love to fans on Manchester anniversary

    Ariana Grande sends love to fans on Manchester anniversary

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:43 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:43:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:04:57 GMT
    The pop star told survivors and the families of victims that she was "thinking of you all today and every day." (Source: @ArianaGrande/Twitter)The pop star told survivors and the families of victims that she was "thinking of you all today and every day." (Source: @ArianaGrande/Twitter)

    Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

    More >>

    Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

    More >>

  • US bishop at royal wedding thought invitation was a prank

    US bishop at royal wedding thought invitation was a prank

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:42:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:04:36 GMT
    (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP). The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Satu...(Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP). The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Satu...
    The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harrythe royal wedding thought h.More >>
    The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harrythe royal wedding thought h.More >>

  • For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:03:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:04:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...(AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly