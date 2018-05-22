Sheriff's office: 4-year-old accidentally shoots 2-year-old

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after accidentally being shot by a 4-year-old brother on Tuesday morning in Louisa County.

There's currently no information on what led to the shooting, which happened about 10:45 p.m.

The Louisa Sheriff's Office says other family members are still be notified about the shooting.

The sheriff's office also says the children were playing when the gun went off and that the mother was at home.

