FIFA: Insufficient evidence of doping by Russia's WCup squad

(AP Photo/Julia Chestnova). This photo taken on Thursday, May 17, 2018 shows a view of the interior of the Olympic Sports Center where Panama's soccer team will live during the 2018 World Cup in Saransk, Russia. Russia is trying to wipe its sports repu...

ZURICH (AP) - FIFA says there is insufficient evidence any players in Russia's World Cup squad have previously doped.

The governing body has been assessing information from the World Anti-Doping Agency, samples recovered from the Moscow lab, and information from its former director Grigory Rodchenkov.

Russia last week named a provisional 28-man squad, plus seven reserves for the World Cup, which kicks off in Moscow on June 14.

After investigating the players, FIFA says "insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation. FIFA has informed the World Anti-Doping Agency of its conclusions, and WADA in turn has agreed with FIFA's decision to close the cases."

FIFA did not provide information on the status of investigations into players who are not in the World Cup squad.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.