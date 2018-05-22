34-year-old woman missing in Mechanicsville

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 34-year-old woman last seen at her Mechanicsville home.

Laura Mary-Beth Pendleton is believed to be driving a 2009 BMW four-door sedan.

She's a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She's about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Pendleton is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12