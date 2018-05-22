Police looking for leads in 2014 homicide

David Emmanuel-Sinclair Copeland, 23, was killed May 15, 2014. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)

Chesterfield police are asking for help solving a murder from four years ago.

David Emmanuel-Sinclair Copeland, 23, was shot and killed May 15, 2014, in the 3300 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

A second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone with information in the shooting incident come forward and call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12