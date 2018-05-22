1 dead after plane crash in Chesapeake

The plane caught fire after the crash. (Source: WVEC/State Police)

One person died after a plane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport on Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say a single-engine, Cessna-type of aircraft crashed in a field a little more than a quarter-mile from the end of the runway, according to WVEC.

The plane caught fire and burned.

There's no information on what caused the crash. The person who died has not been identified.

