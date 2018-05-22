The Latest: EPA bars AP, CNN from summit on contaminants - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: EPA bars AP, CNN from summit on contaminants

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 16, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washing... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 16, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washing...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a hearing with EPA chief Scott Pruitt on a widespread contaminant in drinking water (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency is barring The Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants.

The EPA blocked the news organizations from attending Tuesday's Washington meeting, convened by EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told the barred organizations they were not invited and there was no space for them, but gave no indication of why they specifically were barred.

Pruitt told about 200 people at the meeting that dealing with the contaminants is a "national priority."

Guards barred an AP reporter from passing through a security checkpoint inside the building. When the reporter asked to speak to an EPA public-affairs person, the security guards grabbed the reporter by the shoulders and shoved her forcibly out of the EPA building.

___

9:25 a.m.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt says dealing with a widespread contaminant in drinking water is a "national priority."

Pruitt spoke Tuesday as he opened a hearing on the contaminants, known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl. The chemicals were used in items like nonstick coating and firefighting foam and have contaminated some water systems nationwide. The compounds are linked to developmental defects and other health problems.

Pruitt has faced criticism in recent weeks over emails showing the EPA sought to intervene in a critical study on the contaminants.

Convening Tuesday's session, Pruitt is pledging to work on establishing a maximum allowable level for the chemicals in drinking water.

Representatives of states, tribes, the chemical industry, environmental groups and others are attending the session.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • EPA blocks some media from summit, then reverses course

    EPA blocks some media from summit, then reverses course

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:12:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:54:47 GMT
    The Environmental Protection Agency has blocked The Associated Press and CNN from attending a national summit on harmful water contaminants.More >>
    The Environmental Protection Agency has blocked The Associated Press and CNN from attending a national summit on harmful water contaminants.More >>

  • The princes, the president and the fortune seekers

    The princes, the president and the fortune seekers

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:13:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:54:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. In emails obtained by The Associated Press, George Nader claims...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. In emails obtained by The Associated Press, George Nader claims...

    A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.

    More >>

    A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.

    More >>

  • Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

    Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:13:25 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 21:54:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in...(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in...
    Trump's summit with North Korea is drawing near amid growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.More >>
    Trump's summit with North Korea is drawing near amid growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly