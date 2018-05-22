Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' censors cake - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' censors cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Cara Koscinski told The Washington Post a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018."

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions, explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

She says the store gave her a refund and a gift card when she complained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

    Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-05-22 15:43:03 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 17:22:51 GMT
    President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.More >>
    President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.More >>

  • Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:52:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 17:22:39 GMT
    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...More >>
    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.More >>

  • Prince Harry, Meghan at first royal event as newlyweds

    Prince Harry, Meghan at first royal event as newlyweds

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:13:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-05-22 17:14:35 GMT
    (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP). Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th birthday...(Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP). Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th birthday...
    Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have arrived at their first royal event as newlyweds.More >>
    Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have arrived at their first royal event as newlyweds.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly