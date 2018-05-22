Wettest May ever: 10 inches of rain have fallen with more on the way

The severe storms threat on Tuesday evening turned into a heavy rain event, with over an inch of rainfall added to our May totals, and officially at Richmond Airport a staggering 1.33 inches fell in short order with torrential early evening rain, and more added to that later in the evening.

RIC has now seen more than 10 inches of rain this month.

STORM CLOUDS ROLL IN

Time-lapse video from River City Photography:

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The next significant rain could arrive later in the Memorial Day weekend from a potential tropical system's moisture.

This is the GFS model forecast showing tropical-enhanced rainfall possible across the Southeast all the way north into the mid-Atlantic by Monday.

