FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm risk increases

The storm threat for Tuesday afternoon is rising a bit, so it's now a First Alert Weather Day for Central Virginia.

With a weak warm front hanging around Northern Virginia, there's some concern a complex of storms could roll out of the blue ridge and head toward Richmond.

As the sun comes out heats us up, the atmosphere will destabilize.

The YELLOW zone that's mainly North of Richmond is the area of main concern:

We think the 4 to 8 p.m. is the peak storm chance time in Richmond, but we need to be alert from 3 to 10 p.m.

After the sun sets, rain could continue but the severe threat diminishes by 9-10 p.m. Here's the 10 p.m. forecast:

