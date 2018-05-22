VSP arrest man wanted in New Hampshire in connection with mother's disappearance

Virginia State Police acted on an alert and arrested the suspect in Greensville County. (Source: RNN)

Virginia State Police arrested a man wanted in New Hampshire in connection with his mother’s disappearance.

The Boston Globe reports police believe they have found the body of 51-year-old Francis Nash and asked for help looking for her son, 21-year-old Phillip Nash.

VSP said they were given an alert from New Hampshire State Police to look for the vehicle Nash was believed to be in. VSP located the vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-350, shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in Prince George County.

Troopers followed the vehicle until backup arrived and arrested Nash in Greensville County.

Nash is being held without bond at the Southside Regional Jail, and is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

