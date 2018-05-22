Russia adopts bill that could stymie trade with US - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russia adopts bill that could stymie trade with US

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a wide-ranging bill that could freeze crucial exports to the United States and imports to Russia from the U.S. and other countries.

The bill, drafted by leading lawmakers at the State Duma in response to the latest round of U.S. sanctions, lays out a wide range of restrictions for U.S. businesses in Russia and for cooperation with the U.S. Among other things, the bill allows the Russian president to "ban or suspend cooperation with a hostile state" and ban imports of goods from unnamed countries.

The original bill proposed specific restrictions to U.S. imports including drugs as well as banning crucial exports, such as titanium, to the U.S. But lawmakers toned it down to get rid of references to specific restrictions before adopting the bill.

Many lawmakers who backed the bill on Tuesday portrayed it as a warning to the West against further sanctions on Russia.

"Everyone who wants to impose these restrictions on our rights and on our citizens needs to understand that Russia will respond to this," lawmaker Andrei Isayev said speaking of Western sanctions.

Russia has been slapped with a flurry of sanctions relating to its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and the suspected meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Sony buys most of EMI Music, to spend $9B on image sensors

    Sony buys most of EMI Music, to spend $9B on image sensors

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 02:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:16:32 GMT
    Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing $9 billion mostly in image sensors over the next three years and acquiring a bigger stake in EMI Music Publishing.More >>
    Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing $9 billion mostly in image sensors over the next three years and acquiring a bigger stake in EMI Music Publishing.More >>

  • 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:11:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:16:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>

  • Ariana Grande sends love to fans on Manchester anniversary

    Ariana Grande sends love to fans on Manchester anniversary

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:43 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:43:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:15:19 GMT
    The pop star told survivors and the families of victims that she was "thinking of you all today and every day." (Source: @ArianaGrande/Twitter)The pop star told survivors and the families of victims that she was "thinking of you all today and every day." (Source: @ArianaGrande/Twitter)

    Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

    More >>

    Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly