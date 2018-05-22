2 vacant homes burn overnight

Two vacant homes burned early Tuesday morning – one in Richmond, and the other in Petersburg.

The Richmond fire was on Woody’s Lane near Boushall Middle School. Crews extinguished the fire and wrapped up activity in about an hour.

In Petersburg, a fire on East Fillmore Street near Poplar Lawn Park took several hours to contain. Crews were still putting out hotspots around 1 a.m.

There were no injuries.

