Facebook chief to face EU questions over user data scandal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook chief to face EU questions over user data scandal

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif.
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington.

BRUSSELS (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

In testimony to be broadcast live, Zuckerberg will be questioned by leaders of the European Parliament's main party groups and committees.

Zuckerberg testified last month to the U.S. Congress, but had been noncommittal about appearing in Europe. He sent a senior official to speak to the British parliament and offered to do the same in Brussels, but the EU assembly insisted on hearing him in person.

Tuesday's hearing was originally supposed to be held behind closed doors. EU Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee President Claude Moraes said the fact that it will now be made public "is very significant."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Facebook chief to face EU questions over user data scandal

    Facebook chief to face EU questions over user data scandal

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 09:52:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-22 11:14:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tech moguls Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are teaming up to help develop new technologies for kids ...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tech moguls Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are teaming up to help develop new technologies for kids ...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

    More >>

  • The princes, the president and the fortune seekers

    The princes, the president and the fortune seekers

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:13:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 11:13:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. In emails obtained by The Associated Press, George Nader claims...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. In emails obtained by The Associated Press, George Nader claims...

    A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.

    More >>

    A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.

    More >>

  • Trump the dealmaker facing challenges ahead of NKorea summit

    Trump the dealmaker facing challenges ahead of NKorea summit

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:13:25 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 11:13:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in...(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in...
    Trump's summit with North Korea is drawing near amid growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.More >>
    Trump's summit with North Korea is drawing near amid growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly