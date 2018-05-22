Facebook chief to face EU questions over user data scandal

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.More >>
A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.More >>
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.More >>
Overall, the survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 9.1 percent of Americans were uninsured in 2017, almost the same as toward the end of the Obama administration.More >>
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesMore >>
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
