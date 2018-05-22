China cutting auto import taxes July - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China cutting auto import taxes July

BEIJING (AP) - China has announced it will reduce auto import duties effective July 1 following promises to buy more U.S. goods and end restrictions on foreign ownership in the industry.

The Finance Ministry said Tuesday that charges for many imported vehicles will be reduced from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Automakers had been awaiting details since President Xi Jinping promised in April to ease ownership restrictions in the Chinese auto industry and cut import duties.

Xi's government promised Saturday to increase purchases of U.S. goods in response to pressure from President Donald Trump to narrow China's multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Sony buys most of EMI Music, to spend $9B on image sensors

    Sony buys most of EMI Music, to spend $9B on image sensors

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 02:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:25 AM EDT2018-05-22 09:25:45 GMT
    Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing $9 billion mostly in image sensors over the next three years and acquiring a bigger stake in EMI Music Publishing.More >>
    Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing $9 billion mostly in image sensors over the next three years and acquiring a bigger stake in EMI Music Publishing.More >>

  • 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:11:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:25 AM EDT2018-05-22 09:25:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>

  • US bishop at royal wedding thought invitation was a prank

    US bishop at royal wedding thought invitation was a prank

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:42 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:42:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-05-22 09:24:31 GMT
    (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP). The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Satu...(Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP). The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Satu...
    The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harrythe royal wedding thought h.More >>
    The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harrythe royal wedding thought h.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly