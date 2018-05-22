Voters choose nominees in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas

(AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel). In this May 21, 2018, photo, a roll of stickers awaiting distribution to early voters sits on a table at the check-in station at the Pulaski County Courthouse Annex in Little Rock, Ark. Voters in four states are casting ball...

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Voters in four states are casting ballots Tuesday as the 2018 midterm elections take shape.

Primaries are set in Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky while voters in Texas settle several primary runoffs from their first round of voting in March.

In Texas, voters will settle an all-female congressional runoff between liberal activist Laura Moser and Houston attorney Lizzie Fletcher in a Houston-area House race. The winner will face Republican congressman John Culberson in the fall.

In Georgia, Democrats will tap either Stacey Abrams or Stacey Evans as the state's first female nominee for governor from either major party. Republican candidate Casey Cagle, Georgia's lieutenant governor, hopes to win enough support to avoid a runoff. Challenging Cagle are Secretary of State Brian Kemp and state Sen. Michael Williams.

