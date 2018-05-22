Nomination battles set in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas

(AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel). In this May 21, 2018, photo, a roll of stickers awaiting distribution to early voters sits on a table at the check-in station at the Pulaski County Courthouse Annex in Little Rock, Ark. Voters in four states are casting ball...

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Polls in eastern Kentucky have closed on a day where the state, along with Arkansas and Georgia, will hold midterm primaries, while Texas settles several key runoffs after an earlier round of voting.

A look at the key story lines:

GEORGIA GOVERNOR'S RACE

Democrats will tap either Stacey Abrams or Stacey Evans as the state's first female nominee for governor from either major party. If Abrams ultimately were to prevail in November, she'd become the first black female governor in any state capital.

Both are Atlanta-area attorneys and former state lawmakers. They're mostly aligned on policy but have shredded each other's legislative and legal careers. More interesting, perhaps, are their competing strategies.

Abrams, 44, says Democrats can flip the GOP-run state only by expanding the electorate and attracting younger and nonwhite voters to the Democratic column. Evans, 40, says liberal policies can be pitched to all voters, even including white Georgians who have abandoned Democrats in recent decades.

Georgia Republicans, meanwhile, likely will have a runoff after a bitter primary that has been a run to the right on everything from immigration to support for President Donald Trump.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is expected to lead Tuesday's voting, but it's the men chasing him who've stolen headlines. One of Secretary of State Brian Kemp's closing ads depicted him with a shotgun sitting next to a teenage boy supposedly wanting to date the candidate's daughter. In another spot, Kemp drove a pickup truck he said would be useful in case he had to "round up criminal illegals."

A state senator lagging badly in the polls tried to one-up Kemp. Michael Williams campaigned with a "deportation bus," and when it broke down - literally - he suggested leftists had put water in the gas tank.

The GOP nominee will be a favorite in the fall, but some Georgia Republicans are concerned that a nasty runoff could harm the party in a state accustomed to more centrist, business-aligned governors who rarely flout Atlanta-based behemoths like Delta and Coca-Cola. Some GOP figures worry the gamesmanship already has ensured Georgia won't land Amazon's second headquarters.

TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL RUNOFFS

Texas has three House runoffs that will be key to whether Democrats can flip the minimum 24 GOP-held seats they'll need for a majority when a new Congress convenes next year.

The Texas districts are among 25 nationally where Trump ran behind Hillary Clinton in 2016. Democrats could end up nominating women in all three districts, adding another wrinkle to a midterm election year that has seen record numbers of women running for office.

A metro-Houston matchup between attorney Lizzie Fletcher and activist Laura Moser has become a proxy for the internal party fight between liberals and moderates. National Democrats' campaign committee never endorsed Fletcher, but released opposition research against Moser amid fears that she's too liberal to knock off vulnerable Republican Rep. John Culberson in the fall.

In a San Antonio-Mexican border district, Gina Ortiz Jones is the favorite to become the first openly lesbian Latina congresswoman from her state. Republican Will Hurd currently holds the seat.

A Dallas-area seat matches two attorneys and former Obama administration officials, Colin Allred and Lillian Salerno. Both made the runoff ahead of national Democrats' initial preferred candidate. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has since lined up with Allred, who is also a former player for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Republicans will be watching whether Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a favorite in his own re-election race, can help his former chief of staff join Congress. Chip Roy is in a runoff for a San Antonio-area seat being opened by the retirement of Rep. Lamar Smith. Cruz would love to place another ally among House conservatives.

DEMS BATTLE IN KENTUCKY

Voters in one Kentucky county are choosing a nominee to run this fall against a county clerk who gained national attention when she went to jail rather than issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Democrat David Ermold is a gay man who was denied a marriage license in 2015, and he now wants to challenge Republican incumbent Kim Davis. But Ermold will have to win a crowded Democratic primary in Rowan County before he can meet Davis in November.

In another key House race, national Democratic leaders recruited Lexington Mayor Jim Gray for the 6th District seat held by Republican Andy Barr. But former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, one of several female Naval Academy graduates running for Congress, was undeterred and ran anyway, leaving Washington Democrats to watch a competitive primary.

Gray lost a 2016 Senate race to Republican incumbent Rand Paul.

ARKANSAS' HEALTH CARE PREVIEW

While Washington fixates on the daily developments in the Russia election meddling investigation, Democratic congressional candidates insist they'll win in November arguing about bread-and-butter issues like health care.

Arkansas state Rep. Clarke Tucker is running for Congress in a Little Rock-based district by telling his story as a cancer survivor. His first target is a crowded Democratic primary field, and Democrats may be looking at a runoff.

Still, Tucker's real target is Republican Rep. French Hill, who voted many times to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The Arkansas district may not be at the top of Democrats' national target list, but it's the kind of district the party might have to win to be assured of regaining House control in November.

___

Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.