Daughter and mom convicted in murder of Henrico man

A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay are now both convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles.More >>
Brian Codie True, who was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of Corey Taylor Detreville, also entered a guilty plea to shooting into an occupied building.More >>
A Richmond man has been sentenced on charges following a police pursuit in New Kent County. He has yet to face any charges after his wife and her son were found dead.More >>
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meaowbridge Road is closed at the Henrico-Hanover County line due to storm-related repairs.More >>
