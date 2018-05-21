Daughter and mom convicted in murder of Henrico man

The daughter of a woman convicted of murder has also been convicted for her role in a Henrico man's death.

Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder last year in the death of 19-year-old Martre Coles. However, charges of murder were deadlocked.

Following a retrial, Denise Gay was convicted of murdering Coles.

On Wednesday, a jury also convicted LaToya Gay in Coles' murder.

Prosecutors said Denise Gay and LaToya Gay suffocated Coles in his room on March 12, 2017, after drugging him. Denise Gay’s then 12-year-old daughter testified that she saw her mother and older sister suffocating Coles with a plaster mask.

LaToya Gay will be sentenced on July 10.

