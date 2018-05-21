Teen shot in chest in Richmond, fighting for life - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teen shot in chest in Richmond, fighting for life

A teen was shot in the chest in Richmond. (Source: RNN) A teen was shot in the chest in Richmond. (Source: RNN)

Richmond Police confirm a teen is fighting for life after a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to the scene on East 35th Street, off Hull Street, after the teenage victim was shot in the chest.

Right now, police are not releasing any suspect information.

