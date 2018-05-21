Sources: Homicide investigation underway in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Monday night, according to sources.

Police responded to the Pin Oaks Apartments around 9 p.m. to find the victim dead with several gunshot wounds.

This is the same apartment complex as another homicide last month.

Police have not yet commented on the investigation.

