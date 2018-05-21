Sources: Homicide investigation underway in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Monday night, according to sources. This is the same apartment complex as another homicide last month.More >>
Petersburg Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Monday night, according to sources. This is the same apartment complex as another homicide last month.More >>
More than 2,000 people lined up Monday morning to receive pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program - also known as Section 8.More >>
More than 2,000 people lined up Monday morning to receive pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program - also known as Section 8.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam says this bill is designed to push employers to "think outside the box" to help bring jobs to areas that need them most.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam says this bill is designed to push employers to "think outside the box" to help bring jobs to areas that need them most.More >>
The roundabout on Temple Avenue near I-95 is blocked by the overturned truck.More >>
The roundabout on Temple Avenue near I-95 is blocked by the overturned truck.More >>
For the past few years, the city has not had anyone to assess property values after the former assessor parted ways.More >>
For the past few years, the city has not had anyone to assess property values after the former assessor parted ways.More >>