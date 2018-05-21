Virginia State Police arrest person of interest in out-of-state homicide

Virginia State Police say they have arrested a man wanted out of New Hampshire for a probation violation and driving a stolen vehicle.

The suspect is also a person of interest in a homicide case.

A trooper spotted the suspect vehicle on I-95 near mile marker 16, around 8:20 p.m. Monday. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Police have not released the suspect's name at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12