Virginia State Police arrest person of interest in out-of-state homicide

Virginia State Police say they have arrested a man wanted out of New Hampshire for a probation violation and driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect is also a person of interest in a homicide case.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating a reported abduction after the alleged victim and one of the alleged suspects walked into a police station Monday night.More >>
This will be the second year for the family-friendly event, which will feature live music, free food as long as supplies last, food trucks, various vendors, bounce houses, bubble soccer, arts and crafts, laser tag, a sensory area, a splash zone, and more.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.More >>
When the Mayfield family got a security alert on their phone about someone or something on their front porch early Monday morning, they passed it off as nothing.More >>
WAFB Meteorologist Steve Caparotta said the low pressure system is headed into the Gulf of Mexico this week, potentially bringing in heavy rain for our area.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control is warning swimmers and parents that one in three swimming-related disease outbreaks happen at hotels and public pools.More >>
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.More >>
