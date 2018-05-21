Enjoy good food, fun, games at CookoutForACause - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Enjoy good food, fun, games at CookoutForACause

Flier for CookoutForACause (Source: Instagram) Flier for CookoutForACause (Source: Instagram)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Come out to CookoutForACause if you’re ready for some fun!

This will be the second year for the family-friendly event, which will feature live music, free food as long as supplies last, food trucks, various vendors, bounce houses, bubble soccer, arts and crafts, laser tag, a sensory area, a splash zone, and more.

