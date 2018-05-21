Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, Meadowbridge Road closed due to storm - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, Meadowbridge Road closed due to storm damage

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meaowbridge Road is closed at the Henrico-Hanover County line due to storm-related repairs.

Detours have been posted in the area, a Henrico County spokesperson tweeted.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

