AAA: 1.2 million Virginians to travel this Memorial Day weekend

The summer holiday travel season will be kicking off soon, and there are a record amount of travelers expected on the roads and in the skies.

The American Automobile Association says they expect nearly 1.2 million Virginians to travel this Memorial Day weekend, which is up 5 percent from last year. Not even gas prices that are 50 cents higher than last year are stopping the wave of travelers.

Troopers say they want to make one point very clear, the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

"On 2017, Memorial Day weekend, there were eight fatal crashes. But more importantly, there were six of those victims who were not wearing a seatbelt," said Colonel Gary Settle, a Virginia State Police superintendent. "The percentage of usage being 85 percent this past year, up from 79 the year before. It's still not good enough. We have to be at 100 percent."

AAA says they expect the busiest times on the road to be this Thursday and Friday in the late afternoon and early evening, which is when holiday travelers will mix with regular commuters.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12