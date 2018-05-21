AAA: 1.2 million Virginians to travel this Memorial Day weekend

This will be the second year for the family-friendly event, which will feature live music, free food as long as supplies last, food trucks, various vendors, bounce houses, bubble soccer, arts and crafts, laser tag, a sensory area, a splash zone, and more.More >>
This will be the second year for the family-friendly event, which will feature live music, free food as long as supplies last, food trucks, various vendors, bounce houses, bubble soccer, arts and crafts, laser tag, a sensory area, a splash zone, and more.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meaowbridge Road is closed at the Henrico-Hanover County line due to storm-related repairs.More >>
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meaowbridge Road is closed at the Henrico-Hanover County line due to storm-related repairs.More >>
The American Automobile Association says they expect nearly 1.2 million Virginians to travel this Memorial Day weekend, which is up 5 percent from last year. Not even gas prices that are 50 cents higher than last year are stopping the wave of travelers.More >>
The American Automobile Association says they expect nearly 1.2 million Virginians to travel this Memorial Day weekend, which is up 5 percent from last year. Not even gas prices that are 50 cents higher than last year are stopping the wave of travelers.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.More >>
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
Two Laurel police officers have been terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.More >>
Two Laurel police officers have been terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.More >>
The woman who officials feared may have been trying to abduct a baby from hospitals in the Carolinas had her first court appearance Monday afternoon for charges stemming from an incident at New Hanover Regional Medical Center last month.More >>
The woman who officials feared may have been trying to abduct a baby from hospitals in the Carolinas had her first court appearance Monday afternoon for charges stemming from an incident at New Hanover Regional Medical Center last month.More >>
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.More >>
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.More >>
Deputies have captured one of the three escaped inmates that broke out of the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night.More >>
Deputies have captured one of the three escaped inmates that broke out of the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night.More >>
A deadly crash into a Gaston County restaurant sparked a man at the center of another tragedy in the Charlotte-area to call WBTV from behind bars.More >>
A deadly crash into a Gaston County restaurant sparked a man at the center of another tragedy in the Charlotte-area to call WBTV from behind bars.More >>