Restoration companies deal with waitlists for repair work

Restoration companies are dealing with waitlists following last week’s heavy rains and floods.

Clint Wesley with Virginia Restoration Services said they started to see an influx Friday.

“We’re looking at about 80 calls at this point since Friday,” Wesley said. “Basically the water table filled up, people's sump pumps couldn't handle it and at that point basements start flooding and you can't do anything about it."

While repair work continues for the outdoors, homeowners are now trying to come to grips with the damage inside.

"My recommendation would be to never underestimate the power of a few drops of water," said Holly Cash, of Glen Allen.

Cash is just one of dozens of homeowners across the area dealing with flooding issues.

Her furnished basement, where her parents live, flooded Friday morning after her sump pump couldn't keep up.

"We heard it pumping all night long,” she said. “It was a pumping issue. So it just couldn't keep up with the volume that was coming down in Richmond all over."

"At first you’re in shock,” Wesley said. “This is your home, this is what you typically spend the most money on in your life."

Virginia Restoration Services is handling Cash's repair work.

She said she called her insurance company immediately and then VRS because she knew other homeowners would be calling about their own damage.

"We were kind of fortunate we had about two inches of water,” Cash said. “Anything is devastating, but we were able to get everything out and start the drying process early."

“[When] drying a structure, you're typically looking at about three to five days," Wesley said.

That also entails getting it hot inside.

"Get the room hot and some air movement on it, and then let the evaporation happen,” Wesley said. “Down in this basement right now it's about 85 degrees and about 25 percent humidity."

After the drying out process, comes demolition. In Cash’s case peeling up the baseboards to see what kind of damage is underneath as well as dealing with the tile.

"This is my first insurance claim ever,” Cash said. “So it's a new experience and there's a lot of concerns about what they will find once they pull those baseboards off and what not."

Several restoration companies said they already have waitlists for help.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12