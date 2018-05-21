Church Hill post office reopens after closed for more than 1 year

The Church Hill U.S. Post Office is back open after being closed for more than a year. (Source: NBC12)

A Church Hill post office reopened on Monday morning after it suddenly closed in April 2017.

On April 11, 2017, a note was posted in front of the 25th Street United States Post Office saying they had to close their doors due to safety issues. The note also said that mail service should not have been impacted.

Back in January, the owner of the property said the $200,000 renovations were completed by his standards.

"As far as I'm concerned, the repairs have been finished," said Josh Bilder. "All the reports I have, the building is structurally sound. I had people go through it, and the post office had people go through it."

Congressman Donald McEachin released a statement on Monday, saying he is excited about the post office reopening:

I am elated that the East End Post Office re-opened this morning. For more than one year, I have worked diligently, on both the local and federal level, on behalf of my constituents who rely on this post office location. Residents were left without a local, permanent, full-service postal location for far too long. I appreciate that, finally, the post office is open. I am optimistic that the remaining postal service issues in the 4th Congressional District will be addressed soon with continued collaborative efforts between my office and USPS.

This comes after people in the area say they have been inconvenienced with undependable mail delivery, causing them to go to other post offices further away from the North 25th Street building.

