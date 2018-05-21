Microsoft pledges to extend EU data rights worldwide - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Microsoft pledges to extend EU data rights worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) - Microsoft says it's committing to giving users worldwide the same data and privacy rights being offered to Europeans under new regulations there.

That means no matter where you live, you'll be able to see what Microsoft collects about you and correct or delete that information if necessary. You'll also be able to object to the use of data for marketing and other purposes.

Some companies have been limiting those options to only people in the European Union, where the new rules take effect on Friday. Facebook, for instance, has said it's offering the same settings and controls worldwide, but has stopped short of promising European-style rights around the globe.

Microsoft made its promise explicit in a blog post and new privacy policy Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

