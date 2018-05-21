Baltimore County officer struck, killed by Jeep; 4 teen suspects arrested

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

A Baltimore County police official said the officer, identified as Amy Caprio, responded to a call for suspicious vehicle and reported burglary on Linwen Way. She found a black Jeep, which she followed into a court. When it stopped, she got out of her vehicle and ordered the driver to get out.

Police say the driver instead drove the vehicle at her, striking her and driving over her.

She was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 21, 2018

Police have charged 16-year-old Dawnta Harris as an adult with first-degree murder. Three other teens have also been arrested, but their charges have not been announced yet.

