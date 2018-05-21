Baltimore County officer shot, killed; suspect remains on the run

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

A Baltimore County police official said the officer was shot around 2 p.m. while responding to a call for suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way, according to WBAL. She was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where she died.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 21, 2018

There's no information about the suspect, who remains on the run.

The suspect who committed this terrible crime remains at large, and @MDSP are assisting Baltimore County Police in their search. The state stands ready to provide any and all resources necessary to capture this individual and bring them to justice. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 21, 2018

