Baltimore County officer shot, killed; suspect remains on the run

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

A Baltimore County police official said the officer was shot around 2 p.m. while responding to a call for suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way, according to WBAL. She was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where she died. 

There's no information about the suspect, who remains on the run.

