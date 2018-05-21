Police search for person of interest in Richmond shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for person of interest in Richmond shooting

Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police) Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

On May 17, police received a call for random gunfire at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway around 6:59 p.m. VCU police then called Richmond police around 7:13 p.m. saying the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the person of interest as a black man in his mid-30s with a light complexion and a stocky build. According to officers, he has short dark hair, a dark mustache, and a dark beard.

Anyone with any information about the person of interest is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Models pose for Virginia Women's Monument

    Models pose for Virginia Women's Monument

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:01:07 GMT
    Women gather for Virginia Women's Monument (Source: NBC12)Women gather for Virginia Women's Monument (Source: NBC12)
    Women gather for Virginia Women's Monument (Source: NBC12)Women gather for Virginia Women's Monument (Source: NBC12)

    There’s a new monument coming to the state capitol, and it is the first of its kind dedicated to the female leader’s who’ve made an impact on the commonwealth.

    More >>

    There’s a new monument coming to the state capitol, and it is the first of its kind dedicated to the female leader’s who’ve made an impact on the commonwealth.

    More >>

  • Police search for person of interest in Richmond shooting

    Police search for person of interest in Richmond shooting

    Monday, May 21 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:41:27 GMT
    Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police)Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police)
    Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police)Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police)

    Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

    More >>

    Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

    More >>

  • Man surfing in the James: Don’t try it unless you’ve been trained

    Man surfing in the James: Don’t try it unless you’ve been trained

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:40:25 GMT
    Guillermo Loria paddleboarding along the James River. (Source: Guillermo Loria)Guillermo Loria paddleboarding along the James River. (Source: Guillermo Loria)
    Guillermo Loria paddleboarding along the James River. (Source: Guillermo Loria)Guillermo Loria paddleboarding along the James River. (Source: Guillermo Loria)

    A man seen surfing and paddleboarding on the James River this weekend has a message for everyone – even though it’s not illegal, don’t do it unless you’ve been trained.

    More >>

    A man seen surfing and paddleboarding on the James River this weekend has a message for everyone – even though it’s not illegal, don’t do it unless you’ve been trained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly