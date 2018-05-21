Police search for person of interest in Richmond shooting

Richmond police are searching for this man, who may be involved in a shooting. (Source: Richmond police)

Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

On May 17, police received a call for random gunfire at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway around 6:59 p.m. VCU police then called Richmond police around 7:13 p.m. saying the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the person of interest as a black man in his mid-30s with a light complexion and a stocky build. According to officers, he has short dark hair, a dark mustache, and a dark beard.

Anyone with any information about the person of interest is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

