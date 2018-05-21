Whatever you value, start saving for it

A Virginia woman has died in a skydiving accident in South Carolina.More >>
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
If that seems heavy, consider how you'd feel if your child was in a horrible car crash - or worse - and you couldn't get information on his or her care.More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
President Trump's new tariffs on aluminum could increase beer prices for American consumers.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful.More >>
It goes a bit like this: Millions of neurons in your gastrointestinal tract work together “to generate the muscle contractions that propel waste through the last leg of the digestive system."More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
