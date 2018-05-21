2,000+ Petersburg residents line up for chance at housing voucher

More than 2,000 people lined up to get pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. (Source: NBC12)

More than 2,000 people lined up Monday morning to receive pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program - also known as Section 8.

The program provides rental assistance to qualified families who are seeking affordable housing in Petersburg, according to the city's website.

Nathaniel Pride, executive director of the Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said 737 vouchers will be awarded.

The vouchers are on a first-come, first-serve basis, Pride said, and this specific program is highly sought after because they are not site specific, meaning these vouchers allow applicants to rent in either public or private housing.

The opportunity to get the pre-application was only two hours on Monday morning, which led to long lines and police directing traffic.

Witnesses said many of the applications are trying to get into housing at Pecan Acres.

The pre-applications must be mailed in to the city, but the deadline date is not yet available.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12