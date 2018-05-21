Terrance Dixon is a digital multi-media journalist and photojournalist for NBC12 and CW Richmond.

Terrance is a Virginia native who grew up in the small town of Mathews county. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Terrance has a huge passion for sports and entertainment news. He has interviewed several influential people such as Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson, civil rights leader Al Sharpton, and former WNBA player Jessie Hicks. Terrance is active across several social media platforms. He has launched a successful podcast and YouTube Channel where he tackles the latest news and entertainment with a fresh and humorous perspective.

While Terrance started his career as a photojournalist in Charlottesville, Virginia he is no stranger to reporting. Prior to graduating from VCU, Terrance had the pleasure of anchoring and reporting throughout the greater Richmond area for WCVW-PBS.

When he’s not working you can find Terrance in the gym (playing basketball or working out) or rooting for one of his favorite sports teams (Redskins, Duke, & Detroit Pistons).

Have a story idea? Shoot Terrance an email!

