Models pose for Virginia Women's Monument

There’s a new monument coming to the state capitol, and it is the first of its kind dedicated to the female leader’s who’ve made an impact on the commonwealth.

The Virginia Women’s Monument is expected to debut in 2019. There will be 12 new female statues in the capitol’s garden. The Monument Commission, which was put together by the General Assembly in 2010, hosted community forums in which Virginians provided monument options.

“It’s not just an homage to the past, it’s a nod the future because there are a lot of young women making history right now that can be featured as historical women on this monument as well,” said Lisa Hicks-Thomas, member of the Virginia Women’s Monument Commission.

Earlier in May, the monument design team had a photoshoot. The models served as muses for the soon-to-be statues. Barbara Rose Johns is currently the only female monument on the capitol grounds. Johns helped de-segregate schools in Prince Edwards County.

Hicks-Thomas said this monument is important.

“We believe it’s well past time to honor the history of women in Virginia,” said Hicks-Thomas.

There will be audio to accompany the plaques about the women, according to Hicks-Thomas.

The rest of the of women include:

Maggie Walker

The first woman to charter a bank in the United States, with the founding of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank in Richmond.

Pamunkey Indian Chief Cockacoeske

She was a Pamunkey chief, and descendant of Opechancanough, brother of the paramount chief Powhatan. Upon the death of her husband Totopotomoy, chief of the Pamunkey circa 1649-1656, Cockacoeske became queen of the Pamunkey. In 1676, a few months before Bacon's Rebellion, the insurrection's leader Nathaniel Bacon and his followers attacked the Pamunkey, killing some of Cockacoeske’s people and taking others captive. An astute politician, Cockacoeske signed the Treaty of Middle Plantation on May 29, 1677, reuniting, under her authority, several tribes that had not been under Powhatan domination since 1646, as well as establishing the Pamunkey Reservation. Cockacoeske ruled the Pamunkey for 30 years until her death in 1686.

Clementina Bird Rind

She took over the editorship and management of the Virginia Gazette, after the death of her husband; under her leadership, the newspaper remained official printer of the colony.

Ann Burras Laydon

Ann Burras, a 14-year-old maid to Mistress Forrest, arrived in Jamestown in 1608 aboard the Mary and Margaret. Ann and Mistress Forrest were the first two female settlers in the colony. When Mrs. Forrest died, Ann married carpenter John Laydon, in what is believed to be the first wedding held in the colony. She and John had 4 daughters—Virginia, Alice, Katherine and Margaret. She was employed as a seamstress and at one point Gov. Thomas Dale is reported to have ordered her beating because of the unsatisfactory quality of the shirts she had made. As a result of the punishment, she suffered a miscarriage. Ann survived both this harsh treatment and the winter of 1609-1610, known as the “starving time”, demonstrating her resilience and fortitude.

Mary Draper Ingles

She moved as a teenager to Virginia as a part of the Scots- Irish migration. In July 1755, Mary was taken captive by Shawnee Indians during the French and Indian War. She escaped, traveling 600 miles back to her home. She established the Ingles Ferry which was vital to her rural community.

Martha Dandridge Custis Washington

While she was not referred to as First Lady, she was the first woman to hold the position, during George Washington’s presidency, and will serve as the representative for the wives of all eight Virginia-born presidents.

Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley

A slave who bought her freedom, she became Mary Todd Lincoln’s seamstress and confidant during the White House years. She established the Contraband Relief Association, which provided support for recently freed slaves and wounded soldiers.

Sally Louisa Tompkins

Captain Sally Tompkins established Robertson Hospital in Richmond to treat wounded soldiers when few, if any, women held the top administrative position. Her hospital had the lowest death rate of any during the Civil War due to her skill and standards.

Sarah G. Boyd Jones

One of the first women to pass the Virginia Medical Examining Board's examination. She helped found a medical association for African-American doctors, opening a hospital and nursing school in 1903 which ultimately became Richmond Community Hospital.

Laura Lu Copenhaver

Expanded southwestern Virginia’s agricultural economy, as director of information for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, by emphasizing cooperative marketing of farm products to improve the standard of living for farm families. She established Rosemont Industries.

Virginia Estelle Randolph

Virginia developed a nationally-recognized approach to education, creating a successful formula based on practicality, creativity, and involvement from parents and the community.

Adele Goodman Clark

Active suffragist who became president of the League of Women Voters in 1921. Adele was instrumental in the establishment of the Virginia Art Commission, She is considered to be one of the founders of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12