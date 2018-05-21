Hall of Fame coach Holtz settles lawsuit with Daily Beast - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hall of Fame coach Holtz settles lawsuit with Daily Beast

By The Associated Press

Attorneys for Lou Holtz say the former Notre Dame coach and the news website The Daily Beast have settled a defamation lawsuit filed by the ex-ESPN analyst and college football Hall of Famer.

Orlando, Florida, law firm Morgan & Morgan announced in a news release Monday the two sides came to an amicable resolution. The firm says terms of the settlement were confidential, but The Daily Beast apologized for and corrected the headline that ran July 19, 2016, with a story on Holtz's remarks at a luncheon the Republican National Coalition for Life held during the Republican National Convention.

The headline read: "Lou Holtz at RNC says Immigrants are Deadbeats Invading the U.S." In its apology, The Daily Beast admitted that Holtz did not say immigrants are deadbeats. The Daily Beast said it stands by the rest of its story.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:11:40 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:24:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.More >>

  • Palace shares family portrait and other royal wedding photos

    Palace shares family portrait and other royal wedding photos

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-05-21 15:12:18 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:23:08 GMT
    (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP). This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday...(Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP). This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday...
    Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.More >>
    Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.More >>

  • Restaurant group negotiating to buy out Mario Batali

    Restaurant group negotiating to buy out Mario Batali

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:42:22 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:15:50 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...
    The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says amid sexual misconduct allegations that it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef.More >>
    The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says amid sexual misconduct allegations that it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wwbt/2015/images/wwbt-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>5710 Midlothian Turnpike<br>Richmond, VA 23225</div> <div>(804) 230-1212</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wwbt">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@nbc12.com">publicfile@nbc12.com</a> <div>(804) 230-1212</div> <a href="/category/135749/nbc12-eeo-information">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12170201/closed-captioning-information-for-nbc12-wwbt-richmond">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>