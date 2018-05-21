Ukraine convicts Frenchman for plotting Euro 2016 attacks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ukraine convicts Frenchman for plotting Euro 2016 attacks

MOSCOW (AP) - A Ukrainian court has convicted a Frenchman on charges of preparing a terror attack during the 2016 European Championship and buying illegal weapons.

Gregoire Moutaux was also sentenced Monday to six years in prison at the Liuboml District Court in the northwestern Volyn region, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office spokesman, Andriy Lysenko.

Moutaux was arrested in May 2016 as he tried to leave Ukraine with an arsenal of weapons weeks before the start of the tournament hosted by France. Ukrainian security services had followed the man and allowed him to buy weapons and explosives in a sting operation.

Ukrainian officials said the man wanted to protest his government's immigration policies and the spread of Islam by launching attacks on bridges, railways, a mosque and a synagogue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Restaurant group negotiating to buy out Mario Batali

    Restaurant group negotiating to buy out Mario Batali

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:42:22 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:15:50 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...
    The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says amid sexual misconduct allegations that it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef.More >>
    The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says amid sexual misconduct allegations that it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef.More >>

  • Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama

    Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-21 16:52:08 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:13:05 GMT
    The streaming service Netflix says Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year deal to produce films and series.More >>
    The streaming service Netflix says Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year deal to produce films and series.More >>

  • Palace shares family portrait and other royal wedding photos

    Palace shares family portrait and other royal wedding photos

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-05-21 15:12:18 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-05-21 19:12:53 GMT
    (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP). This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday...(Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP). This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday...
    Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.More >>
    Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly