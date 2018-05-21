Man surfing in the James: Don’t try it unless you’ve been trained

A man seen surfing and paddleboarding on the James River this weekend has a message for everyone – even though it’s not illegal, don’t do it unless you’ve been trained.

Guillermo Loria has been whitewater rafting and kayaking for most of his life. He also has a Level 4 certification from the American Canoe Association and is soon to be a Level 5. He also travels across the county to paddleboard and also paddleboards for a company called Badfish.

After heavy rain hit the area, he attempted to surf the waves in the James River over 50 times on Saturday. He was out there for about three to four hours but was not alone. There were also a few kayakers in the area as well.

On Sunday, he went whitewater paddleboarding for about an hour, participated in Dominion Energy Riverrock, and then went back to paddleboard for a few more hours. He said other paddleboarders and kayakers were out on the river as well.

Loria said he hit the waves because there are fewer dangers when it comes to paddleboarding in high water conditions where he was located at the time. He said there were no sieves, which is a narrowing tunnel, no undercut rocks, and no hydraulics. He also said he had several chances to get to shore due to the water level at that time.

Over the weekend, NBC12 posted a warning on Facebook telling viewers to not go paddleboarding in the James River. When some people saw the post, Loria said they called the police. Officers responded and told him to remove his vehicle because he parked on a two-lane road and his car was blocking traffic.

The city of Richmond no longer issues permits for those participating in whitewater activities.

Instead, Loria wants to issue another message for our viewers: "The average person should not be paddleboarding period on whitewater if they do not have the proper training and have the proper equipment."

He also says those who are interested in paddleboarding should take lessons and have the proper safety gear before hitting the waters.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12