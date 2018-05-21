TemperPack to create 141 jobs in Henrico County

The manufacturing center will be the company's second in Virginia. (Source: TemperPack)

TemperPack is opening a manufacturing center in Henrico County that will create 141 jobs.

This is the second production facility in Virginia for the company, which is based in Richmond and manufacturers eco-friendly insulation for transporting perishable items.

The new plant is expected to cost $10.4 million to construct.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will help the company with its expansion. Visit the TemperPack website for job listings.

TemperPack was founded in 2015, and Gov. Ralph Northam said the business has grown rapidly due to its innovation.

"With the rise in consumers ordering groceries, meals, and medication online, TemperPack tapped into a booming shipping market, and created an environmentally friendly product that comes with less waste than traditional packaging," Northam said. "TemperPack’s success demonstrates that the Richmond region and Virginia are ideal locations for entrepreneurs."

