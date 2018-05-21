A week of epic rain. Here's what happened

We saw it coming early last week. With a decaying ALMOST tropical circulation feeding in moisture-laden Atlantic air our way, we are set for some downpours. A stationary front We issued First Alert Weather Days from Wednesday Through Saturday and warned of tropical Downpours. But we thought it would be more like 3-6".

With a stationary boundary right on top of us, many areas surpassed that total Wednesday through Saturday. Here's the rain map: A huge area of orange, red, and pink covers the neighborhoods with 3" of rain.

But a closer look reveals the biggest totals in the Metro area were From Central Caroline county to the West end of Henrico county. The area outlined in green got up to 9 or 10"! This lead to extensive flash flooding

When it was all said and done, the airport had set two daily records for Rain (Thursday and Friday) plus Friday set the one-day May record for rainfall at 3.86"

To put in perspective, there has not been a rainier day in May since record-keeping began in the late 1800s. That's the rainiest single day in May out of around 4000 May days. Amazing.

The May rain record was broken because even though we are before Hurricane season, we basically had a stalled out tropical low sitting right on top of us. It was a "pre-season" event that didn't quite reach Tropical Storm Strength, but was able to produce Tropical Storm rain totals with the assistance of a stationary front.

And the hits keep coming: the May 2018 rain total is now at the 5th highest of all time

And potentially headed higher. With just 0.96" rain in the next 10 days, 2018 would be the rainiest on record. That would beat the all-time record, set in 2016. And Number 8 is 2017. So the PAST 3 YEARS will ALL be on the top ten list for May Precipitation.

And that #1 spot is reachable: Check out the European model for Memorial Day. Plenty of moisture streaming our way with a high rain chance on Memorial Day.

We'll stay on top of the trends here in the First Alert Weather Center.