Chesterfield Police: suspect, victim in reported abduction walk into police station

Chesterfield Police are investigating a reported abduction after the alleged victim and one of the alleged suspects walked into a police station Monday night.

Police originally said they were looking into a reported abduction seen on surveillance video at a Walmart on Sunday night, in the 900 block of Walmart Way.

The video shows a woman trying to escape from the trunk of a vehicle, but the suspects grab her and put her back into the vehicle before taking off.

After the story aired, police say the reported victim "walked into the Hull Street Police Station this evening after seeing herself on local media outlets. With her was one of the men involved in the incident, which police continue to investigate." They say she is "safe and unharmed."

Police have not released any other details regarding the circumstances that led to the events that occurred Sunday night.

When shoppers first heard of the alleged abduction, they were stunned.

"I'm surprised nobody stepped in and helped her - if you see something like, that you're supposed to help them in my opinion," said one shopper. "You would want somebody to help you!"

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

