Chesterfield police search for multiple suspects in apparent abduction

Surveillance footage captured an image of one of the suspects. (Source: NBC12)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for several people they say were involved in an apparent abduction that occurred Sunday night.

Police say just before 9 p.m., police responded to the scene n the 900 block of Walmart Way.

Police say "several witnesses reported that a four-door sedan, which had Virginia tags and appeared to be green or gold in color, pulled up to the store’s grocery-side doors and a male approached the vehicle. As he opened one of the vehicle’s doors, the vehicle’s trunk opened and a female jumped out of the trunk and fled."

Police say that two males then exited the vehicle and chased the female. The first male then got into the vehicle with the driver.

"The two males caught the female, who struggled as they forced her through the parking lot and back into the vehicle," police said.

The female appeared to be between 15 and 20 years old with hair that was pulled up. She may have been wearing a vest.

The male who approached the vehicle is a black male, who was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and black-and-white shoes.

The first of the two males who chased the female is a black male, who wearing all black clothing.

The second of the two males who chased the female is a black male who was wearing a blue shirt with an unknown logo on the front and black shorts.

The driver, who remained in the vehicle, is described as a black male.

Police urge anyone who was in the Walmart parking lot at the time of the incident and saw anything to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

