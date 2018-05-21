UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

LONDON (AP) - Britain's government says it does not intend to refer U.S. media conglomerate Comcast's 22 billion pound ($30.7 billion) takeover offer for London-based Sky to competition authorities, saying the proposed merger doesn't raise concerns on public interest grounds.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock says he's "reviewed the relevant evidence" and that he is "minded not to issue" an intervention notice.

He says the "proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention".

The parties have until 5 p.m. May 24 for submissions before he makes a final decision on whether to intervene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/wwbt/2015/images/wwbt-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>5710 Midlothian Turnpike<br>Richmond, VA 23225</div> <div>(804) 230-1212</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wwbt">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:publicfile@nbc12.com">publicfile@nbc12.com</a> <div>(804) 230-1212</div> <a href="/category/135749/nbc12-eeo-information">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12170201/closed-captioning-information-for-nbc12-wwbt-richmond">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>