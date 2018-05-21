Man walking home from train station followed by pig

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police in a Cleveland suburb thought they had a drunk on their hands when a man called to report a pig following him home from a train station.
A North Ridgeville, Ohio, officer arrived on the scene early Saturday to find the man was very sober and a pig was in fact following him.
The officer managed to get the pig in his patrol car and transported it to the station. It was eventually reunited with its owner.
Writing on Facebook, police mentioned "the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they're funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.More >>
Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.More >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'More >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyMore >>
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesMore >>
Texas school gunman blasted through classroom door, lingered for nearly 30 minutesMore >>
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Stars undeterred from helping fight AIDS at first post-Weinstein amfAR gala at Cannes Film FestivalMore >>
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasMore >>
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>