Russian billionaire Abramovich runs into UK visa issues - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russian billionaire Abramovich runs into UK visa issues

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium i... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium i...
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). FILE - In this Sunday, May 24, 2015 file photo Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, center, applauds after Chelsea were presented with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match betw... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). FILE - In this Sunday, May 24, 2015 file photo Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, center, applauds after Chelsea were presented with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match betw...

By NATALIYA VASILYEVA
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - Many wondered why Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich wasn't in the stands to see his Chelsea soccer club win England's FA Cup this weekend, and an associate confirmed Monday that his British visa hasn't been renewed.

An associate of Abramovich, who spoke only on condition that he not be identified further because he was not authorized to comment publicly, told The Associated Press that Abramovich's visa renewal application is taking longer than usual, saying it is unclear why.

Britain recently pledged to review long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the poisoning of a Russian former spy and his daughter.

Abramovich's visa troubles were first reported Sunday by the Russian media outlet The Bell. It quoted two unnamed sources as saying his British visa expired last month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Deadpool 2' ends Avengers' box-office reign, rakes in $125M

    'Deadpool 2' ends Avengers' box-office reign, rakes in $125M

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-20 17:11:39 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:42:18 GMT
    (Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Shioli Kutsuna, left, and Brianna Hildebrand in a scene from "Deadpool 2." Fox’s “Deadpool 2” brought in $125 million according to studio estima...(Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Shioli Kutsuna, left, and Brianna Hildebrand in a scene from "Deadpool 2." Fox’s “Deadpool 2” brought in $125 million according to studio estima...

    Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.

    More >>

    Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.

    More >>

  • Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

    Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:40:07 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:32:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...
    The White House is getting in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.More >>
    The White House is getting in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.More >>

  • NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    Sunday, May 20 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-05-21 03:01:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:27:58 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly