Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif.

BRUSSELS (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to have his meeting Tuesday with the leaders of the European parliament about data privacy be broadcast publicly through web streaming.

The evening meeting with leaders of the political groups and a justice and civil rights expert was long expected to be private. But many in the European Parliament had been calling for an on-air grilling for Zuckerberg to explain his company's role in a scandal about the misuse of customer data.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said in a statement Monday that after discussing the issue with Zuckerberg "I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request."

Tajani called it "great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect" shown for the EU legislature.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • Wanted woman arrested after taunting police on Facebook

    Wanted woman arrested after taunting police on Facebook

    Monday, May 21 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:02:46 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:04:26 GMT

    The 19-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

    More >>

    The 19-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

    More >>

  • Facebook: We're better at policing nudity than hate speech

    Facebook: We're better at policing nudity than hate speech

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:17:56 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:05:39 GMT
    For hate speech, Facebook's human reviewers and computer algorithms identified just 38 percent of the violations. (Source: Pixabay)For hate speech, Facebook's human reviewers and computer algorithms identified just 38 percent of the violations. (Source: Pixabay)

    Facebook report reveals its screening system is better at detecting some forms of offensive content than others.

    More >>

    Facebook report reveals its screening system is better at detecting some forms of offensive content than others.

    More >>

  • Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast

    Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-05-21 09:41:58 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-05-21 11:05:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may ha...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may ha...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Tuesday meeting with the leaders of the European parliament about the data protection scandal that has engulfed his company will be open to the public through web streaming.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Tuesday meeting with the leaders of the European parliament about the data protection scandal that has engulfed his company will be open to the public through web streaming.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly