6th annual Summer Moon Music Festival kicks off May 26

The 6th annual Summer Moon Music Festival is on May 26 and 27th at the Center of the Universe and will feature 12 bands battling it out for their charity of choice.

There will also be several food trucks on site, as well as three different draft beer stations. The event is pet and kid friendly and is free to attend.

