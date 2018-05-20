1 person displaced in mobile home fire

A person was displaced in a mobile home fire. (Source: file photo)

One person is displaced after a mobile home went up in flames.

The fire happened around 8:21 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cogbill Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the mobile home was heavily involved with fire.

Crews marked the scene under control around 9:05 p.m.

The fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

