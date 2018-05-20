Man shot twice in Richmond; police search for suspect

Police are on the scene in the 1500 block of Silver Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police say a man was shot twice in the city's Bellemeade area.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Silver Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers have a vague description of the suspect, but they are in the early stages of the investigation.

